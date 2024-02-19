Armed robbery suspect arrested, led officers on chase, hits several cars in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 31-year-old armed robbery suspect was arrested after leading Galveston Police Department officers on a chase that ended in a crash on Saturday evening, according to officials.

The video above is from ABC13's live-streaming channel.

The situation started at a local business in the 6300 block of Stewart Road around 7:45 p.m.

Employees at the store reported that two men walked into the store, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. Officials said they fled the area with an unspecified amount of money.

Shortly after, officers located the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop the car, but the suspects fled again and also allegedly discharged a weapon.

RELATED: Man wanted after leading chase out of Galveston County, ditching car in fiery crash, sheriff says

As the pursuit began, the suspects crashed at the intersection of 61st Street and Stewart. The driver continued but blew past a stop sign at 57th Street and Avenue N 1/2 and struck a responding police unit.

Officers made several efforts to stop the driver again, with the chase ending at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Avenue G. The car abruptly stopped, which caused GPD patrol vehicle to strike the suspect's car.

Both the driver and the passenger escaped on foot. The driver was later apprehended, but the second person, whom police said they are familiar with, has yet to be found but has a warrant out for their arrest.

Although the suspect's car was unoccupied, it continued to travel and crashed into a parked vehicle.

The driver, identified as Tobias Galvan, was charged with multiple offenses, such as aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest.

RELATED: Suspects stole $7K worth of goods from store before chase ended in fiery crash in SW Houston: HPD

He was taken to The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston after suffering minor injuries, where he was cleared and transported to Galveston County Jail.

A Galveston police officer sustained minor injuries responding to the incident but was later cleared to return to service.

Galvan's total bond was set at $300,000.