DISNEY WORLD

Katy couple affected by Hurricane Harvey wins free royal wedding at Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy couple affected by Hurricane Harvey wins wedding at Disney World (KTRK)

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
It wasn't the royal wedding, but for Disney lovers, it was a close second.

A Katy couple said "I do" at Walt Disney World with Cinderella's Castle as the backdrop.

We all saw it happen live on Good Morning America.

Jay Patel popped the question to his high school sweetheart at Cinderella's Castle at Disney World last year.

He and his bride-to-be, Alexis Preston, started planning the big day, until Hurricane Harvey delayed things.

That is, until a wedding contest from GMA gave Alexis a chance to share her story.

"We did lose a lot of our house in Harvey, and we lost our car. I did touch on that, because I didn't know how we could afford a wedding," Alexis Preston said.

The big surprise came last week when they found out they won the contest on live T.V.

About 50 family members and friends were able to make the last-minute wedding.

Alexis arrived to her wedding in royal style-- in a Cinderella coach.

The coach featured a string quartet and trumpeters.

Even before they exchanged vows, the newlyweds received the royal treatment.

World-renowned Kleinfeld flew in everything for the wedding, from tiaras to dresses.

Disney provided flowers fit for a princess, and an engagement photo session at Epcot's UK Pavilion.

"To have this experience that one that was picked, it's an overwhelming sense of joy," Jay Patel said.

The couple will finish their fairytale wedding day by spending the night inside the secret hotel suite at Cinderella's Castle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelDisney Worldweddinghurricane harveyweddingsu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISNEY WORLD
First look at Toy Story Land in Walt Disney World
EPCOT's 'Spaceship Earth' reborn with LEGO bricks and figures
Disney announces opening of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge parks
Boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
Dragon's head bursts into flames during Walt Disney World parade
More Disney World
TRAVEL
What to expect as widening of I-69 continues in Ft. Bend Co.
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Road Trippers: Journey to Gruene
Go deep underground in one of Texas' largest caves
Road Trippers: Best safari park in Texas
More Travel
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News