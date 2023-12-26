Family heading on Disney dream vacation after fixing $10,000 gift card mistake

An Illinois family is set to go on their dream vacation after straightening out a $10,000 gift-card mistake that almost ruined their trip.

The family's grandparents accidentally bought $10,000 in gift cards for the Disney+ streaming service, instead of the Disney theme parks.

Now they're heading to Walt Disney World after all.

The woman named Andrea said her family has been trying to plan a big vacation, and her parents went out to buy $10,000 worth of Disney gift cards.

The only problem, was that the gift cards were for the streaming service and not for the parks.

She went on to say that she received hundreds of comments and messages from others saying they have done the same thing.

After three days of phone calls, the family was finally able to resolve the issue, and they are now headed to their vacation.