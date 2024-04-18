Missouri City teen selected for Disney Dreamers Academy

16-year-old Nigel Mushambi is an an award-winning author who was selected out of thousands for the Disney Dreamers Academy!

16-year-old Nigel Mushambi is an an award-winning author who was selected out of thousands for the Disney Dreamers Academy!

16-year-old Nigel Mushambi is an an award-winning author who was selected out of thousands for the Disney Dreamers Academy!

16-year-old Nigel Mushambi is an an award-winning author who was selected out of thousands for the Disney Dreamers Academy!

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City teen is among just 100 students across the country invited to be part of the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy. The mentorship program at Walt Disney World is aimed at inspiring exceptional young people to follow their biggest dreams.

Sixteen-year-old Nigel Mushambi was accepted into the program out of thousands. He's an entrepreneur and award-winning author, who created the coloring and activity book "Dear Legacy" with his brother. The book is all about unleashing the vision, confidence and power of African American girls, boys and teens. Nigel has also volunteered over 500 hours in his community and has received the President's Volunteer Service Award three times.

"For me, it's important to volunteer because I just love giving back to my community," said Nigel. "If you say volunteer work, I'll be there."

"I think it's more of a legacy in our family," said Nigel's mom, Trinda Mushambi. "My mom volunteered, I volunteer, and that's definitely something I want to pass down, and hopefully he'll continue that legacy with his family."

Nigel says he was inspired to apply to the Disney Dreamers Academy by his brother, who was accepted into the program last year. He was overjoyed when he found out he had been accepted, too.

"I was just shocked, honestly," said Nigel. "I opened the letter and I was like, I just felt like a warm feeling. I was so happy that I got this opportunity. I just want to connect with the other people, because only 100 people are selected to I'm sure they're very, very special people."

Nigel and the rest of the Disney Dreamers Class of 2024 were able to spend four days at Walt Disney World this month, participating in workshops and seminars with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities, authors and educators. For more information on the program, visit the Disney Dreamers Academy online.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13.