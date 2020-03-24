Harris County toll roads free of charge for next 30 days

The announcement Tuesday came moments after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered for people to stay in their homes until April 3 to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
#breaking Harris County Commissioners suspended tolls on @HCTRA for thirty days. Vote passed 3-2. Cagle, Radack opposes. #abc13eyewitness— Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) March 24, 2020
The decision was announced at a joint press conference with Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
According to the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines, there are 16 sectors considered essential:
- Communications
- Chemical
- Critical Manufacturing
- Commercial Facilities
- Dams
- Defense Industrial Base
- Emergency Services
- Energy
- Financial
- Food & Agriculture
- Government Facilities
- Healthcare & Public Health
- Information Technology
- Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste
- Transportation Systems
- Water
