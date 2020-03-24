Coronavirus

Harris County toll roads free of charge for next 30 days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- To help make things a bit easier for drivers who still have to travel to work during the Stay Home - Work Safe Order, the Harris County Toll Road Authority is making tollways free for 30 days.

The announcement Tuesday came moments after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered for people to stay in their homes until April 3 to help fight the spread of COVID-19.



The decision was announced at a joint press conference with Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

According to the federal government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidelines, there are 16 sectors considered essential:

  • Communications
  • Chemical
  • Critical Manufacturing
  • Commercial Facilities
  • Dams
  • Defense Industrial Base
  • Emergency Services
  • Energy
  • Financial
  • Food & Agriculture
  • Government Facilities
  • Healthcare & Public Health
  • Information Technology
  • Nuclear Reactors, Materials and Waste
  • Transportation Systems
  • Water


The video above is from a previous post.

