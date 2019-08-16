airport news

U.S. customs computer outage resolved, computers 'back up and running'

NEW YORK -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection computers are "back up and running" after an outage that snarled international arrivals, causing long lines at airports for travelers trying to enter the country.

Major airports around the country said Friday afternoon that their customs systems were impacted, including John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, LAX in Los Angeles, Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago, San Francisco International Airport, and Philadelphia International Airport.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had tweeted around 5:30 p.m. EST that CBP systems are back online. Less than an hour later, LAX tweeted that its CBP systems were "slowly getting back to normal."

A government official told ABC News that there's no indication that Friday's interruption was a malicious attack on the network "at this time."

Passengers in many airports were being processed manually, so travelers throughout the United States should expect longer than normal wait times. Houston's Bush Airport at one point said it was experiencing delays of up to 75 minutes.

The outage only impacted airports, according to a CBP official, not other ports of entry like seaports or land border crossings. The outage did not impact flight departures.

"CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," a spokesperson said in a statement.

An American Airlines spokesperson tells ABC News they were "aware" of the outage and in contact with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.



A picture posted to Twitter by Sarah Baird showed massive crowding in the customs line.

"This is I'm in the global entry line and the regular line has several hundred if not thousands in it," she tweeted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueensairport newsair travelbush intercontinental airporto'hare airportphiladelphia international airportlos angeles international airportu.s. & worldmidway airport
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIRPORT NEWS
Riot police clash with protesters at Hong Kong airport
Missile launcher 'souvenir' found in service member's bag: TSA
American Airlines employee's tarmac dance goes viral
Toddler hurt in ride on airport conveyor belt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad of 12-year-old driver who mowed down man charged
Water park's inspection not updated when teen sucked in drain
Walmart groping suspect tied to at least 4 other incidents
Our extremely hot, slightly wet weather pattern will continue thru the weekend
$400 bill for half a month: Customers upset with energy company
Child found dead inside hot car parked at train station
Supervised visits for mom ordered after toddler killed
Show More
Teacher walked by bullied teen who was put in chokehold: Lawsuit
Gas shoots out of line break in Ft. Bend Co.
Sheriff's deputy swaps badge and opens Conroe's first winery
People wear same underwear for at least 2 days: Study
Go back in time at Conroe's longest-running barbershop
More TOP STORIES News