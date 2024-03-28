1 injured as passengers evacuate Frontier plane due to 'strong odor' in Charlotte | VIDEO

Flight 1759 was scheduled to depart from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Orlando, Florida on Wednesday evening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Passengers boarding a flight to Orlando were evacuated after "a strong odor" was detected on the plane, according to a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines.

As a precaution the captain issued an evacuation notice, and 226 passengers exited the plane using the jet bridge and on evacuation slides.

One person was injured as they went down the slide, and required medical treatment.

Video from passenger Guadalupe Ocampo shows a chaotic scene as people going down the slide.

"Initial reports indicate that no visible smoke or fire was observed," the spokesperson for Frontier Airlines said.

The aircraft is an Airbus A321neo.

"We extend our sincere apologies and concern for those impacted and are investigating the cause of the incident," a spokesperson from Frontier Airlines said.

The airline said they would accommodate passengers that were evacuated from the aircraft.

No other details were immediately available.