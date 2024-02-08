The transgender experience in Texas: New academic report says community leaves state at rapid rates

The National Center for Transgender Equality released a 2022 report on the well-being of the transgender community across the United States.

The National Center for Transgender Equality released a 2022 report on the well-being of the transgender community across the United States.

The National Center for Transgender Equality released a 2022 report on the well-being of the transgender community across the United States.

The National Center for Transgender Equality released a 2022 report on the well-being of the transgender community across the United States.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Center for Transgender Equality just released the first findings from the 2022 U.S. Trans Survey.

It's the most extensive survey conducted surrounding the lives and experiences of trans people. Eyewitness News spoke with the center's executive director, Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, about the results.

The academic survey shows a majority of trans people are happy living as their authentic selves, but rates of discrimination are still rampant.

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott signs legislation barring trans youth from accessing transition-related care



Texas, specifically, is one of the top 10 states where transgender people are leaving because of the negative climate.

"Five percent of transgender people have already uprooted themselves, and Texas was indeed one of the leading states. And I think this is so heartbreaking because moving is extraordinarily burdensome. It's expensive. It's risky." Heng-Lehtinen said.

He also said he hopes people share the wide-ranging results of the study to bust myths about transgender people and their lives.

RELATED: Texas Children's to stop transgender care in coming months, CEO email says

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.