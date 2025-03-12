Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride misgendered by Republican colleague during committee hearing

Bill Keating came to her defense, questioning if Keith Self had any decency.

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., the first transgender person elected to Congress, continues to face attacks from her Republican colleagues, who have repeatedly misgendered her on the House floor and in committee hearings.

On Tuesday, it happened again during a House foreign affairs subcommittee meeting.

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, introduced McBride, saying: "I now recognize the representative from Delaware: Mr. McBride."

McBride then responded, "Thank you, Madame Chair," hitting back at Self.

However, as McBride started her line of questioning, Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., the ranking member of the subcommittee, interjected.

"Mr. Chairman, could you repeat your introduction again, please?" he asked.

Self argued, without elaborating, that he was following "the standard on the floor of the House."

Keating grew irate with Self, asking him to repeat his introduction of McBride. However, Self doubled down.

"I will. The representative from Delaware: Mr. McBride," Self said.

McBride sat there as a back-and-forth ensued between the chairman and the ranking member.

"Mr. Chairman, you are out of order. Mr. Chairman, have you no decency?" Keating said.

"We will continue this hearing," Self responded, attempting to move the committee hearing along.

"You will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way," Keating said.

However, Self still did not change his rhetoric. Rather, he called for the hearing to be adjourned.

In a statement to ABC News Tuesday, McBride said she was "disappointed" by the decision to end the hearing early.

"I was prepared to move forward with my questions for the Subcommittee on nuclear nonproliferation and US support for Democratic allies in Europe," she said.

This is not the first time McBride has been misgendered or has been the center of policy changes as it relates to transgender people.

Before McBride was sworn into office, Republican members worked to place a ban on transgender women from using women's restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

In late November, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced as policy that transgender women cannot use women's restroomsat theCapitolandin Houseofficebuildings, as well as in changing rooms and locker rooms.

"It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom,and unisex restrooms are available throughout the capitol," Johnson said in a statement announcing the policy. "Women deserve women's only spaces."

Then, before giving her first-floor speech on Feb. 8, McBride was misgendered by Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill.

"The Chair recognizes the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride," Miller said.