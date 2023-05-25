It's very likely Senate Bill 14 will be signed into law by Gov. Abbott, which would ban transgender care -- services that Texas Children's will no longer be able to provide.

Texas Children's to stop transgender care in coming months, CEO email says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's very likely Senate Bill 14 will be signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, which would ban transgender care for minor children in Texas. These are services that were being offered by Texas Children's Hospitals.

On Wednesday, staff received a memo stating that will be changing.

SEE RELATED STORY: Bill banning puberty blockers, hormone treatments for trans kids sent to Texas governor

CEO Mark Wallace says the hospital will be modifying their gender-affirming care over the next several months to be compliant with Senate Bill 14. Once signed, that will go into effect in September.

The email was authenticated by our partners at the Houston Chronicle.

Texas Children's Hospitals will no longer offer hormone therapy and other transgender care for minor children.

"We will work with patients and their families to manage the discontinuation of hormone therapies, or source appropriate care outside of Texas," the email said.

Wallace added that the hospital will continue to provide psychological care that is permissible under the new law.

Just last week, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into TCH over what he says was illegal transgender care being offered.

SEE RELATED STORY: Texas attorney general investigating second children's hospital for transition-related care

"I've been clear that any gender transitioning procedures that hurt our children constitute child abuse under Texas law. Children are not to be treated as science experiments," a portion of Paxton's statement reads.

Wallace called the upcoming changes painful and asked for support and care for the children and families affected by the bill.

SEE RELATED STORY: Transgender care targeted into adulthood in these states

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.