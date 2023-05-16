A train derailed at Port Road and Highway 146 in Seabrook on Tuesday morning, just a day after another train derailment was reported in Montgomery County.

Train derails at Port Road and Highway 146 in Seabrook

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- Barely a day after a 31-car train derailment was reported in Montgomery County, an incident has occurred south of that in Seabrook.

ABC13 learned of the derailment in Seabrook at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Little information was immediately available except for the confirmation from Precinct 8 that there was in fact a derailment on Port Road at Highway 146, where drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes.

The northbound service road is shut down.

SkyEye was over the scene, where three loaded tank cars were on their side.

Precinct 8 told us no hazardous materials were onboard the train.

It wasn't immediately known what caused this incident.

It comes after a 31-car derailment in Dacus, Texas, in Montgomery County was reported on Monday morning.

In that case, officials said all of the cars involved were loaded with limestone rock.

According to BNSF Railway, the wreck happened late Saturday into early Sunday when a train carrying the crushed rock derailed. The crew was not hurt, and no hazardous materials were involved, BNSF said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, but BNSF did tell ABC13 that the derailment was likely the result of flooding from rain that covered the track and caused the wreck.

The nation's railways have been top of mind.

A bill meant to improve rail safety is moving through the U.S. Senate after the commerce committee voted in its favor last week. If approved, it could also remedy blocked crossings in Houston.

The Railway Safety Act comes weeks after the Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed near East Palestine, Ohio, leaving people across the country concerned about the railroad tracks in their own backyards.

As far as Houston, there are over 700 active and busy railroad crossings within Houston city limits, officials said.

