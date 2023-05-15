Officials responding to train derailment involving 31 loaded cars in northwest Montgomery County

Montgomery County officials are responding to a train derailment involving 31 cars loaded with limestone rock in Dacus, Texas.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County officials are responding to a train derailment reported in the county's northwest area Monday morning.

The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management confirmed reports of the 31-car derailment in Dacus, Texas.

Authorities said all of the cars involved were loaded with limestone rock.

"There are no reports of hazardous materials or any other dangerous materials that pose any threat to the community," a Montgomery County OHSEM statement read, in part.

Officials said no injuries have been reported, and there is no need for road closures.

