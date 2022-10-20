Crews working to clean up train derailment near Lockwood Drive in Houston's East End

According to the Houston Fire Department, the Union Pacific train derailed near Lockwood and Clinton Drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are trying to clean up a train derailment in Houston's East End that happened early Thursday.

About six cars were reportedly derailed.

Firefighters said there were no injuries, and no hazardous spills or materials onboard.

ABC13's SkyEye video showed the overtured railcars as crews were working to get them back up.

The Lockwood and Clinton intersection may be blocked while crews continue working.