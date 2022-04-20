train crash

Driver injured after 18-wheeler struck by train at Katy Hockley Road

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A truck driver is injured after a train struck an 18-wheeler hauling gravel in northwest Harris County Wednesday morning.

Harris County District 5 sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at 16955 Katy Hockley Road near US-290.

SkyEye video from above the scene showed the aftermath of the crash. The 18-wheeler truck was torn away from the trailer and pushed down the railroad tracks.

According to Captain J. Shannon, the driver of the 18-wheeler was transported via LifeFlight to the hospital in critical but stable condition.



Photos tweeted by Shannon show the truck completely crushed.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

It is unclear what exactly led up to the crash.

