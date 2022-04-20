Driver injured after 18-wheeler struck by train at Katy Hockley Road

District 5 units responded to a train bs 18 wheeler crash at 16955 Katy Hockley road. Driver was transported by lifeflight in critical but stable condition. Avoid the area. @HCSO_Patrol @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSO_LECommand @HCSO_LECommand @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/mcLvDlnKVm — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_D5Patrol) April 20, 2022

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A truck driver is injured after a train struck an 18-wheeler hauling gravel in northwest Harris County Wednesday morning.Harris County District 5 sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at 16955 Katy Hockley Road near US-290.SkyEye video from above the scene showed the aftermath of the crash. The 18-wheeler truck was torn away from the trailer and pushed down the railroad tracks.According to Captain J. Shannon, the driver of the 18-wheeler was transported via LifeFlight to the hospital in critical but stable condition.Photos tweeted by Shannon show the truck completely crushed.Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.It is unclear what exactly led up to the crash.