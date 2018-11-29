ANIMAL ATTACK

Grizzly bear kills woman and her 10-month-old baby near cabin in Yukon

EMBED </>More Videos

The Yukon Coroner's Service says 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack.

WHITEHORSE, Yukon --
A grizzly bear has killed a woman and her 10-month-old baby in Canada.

The Yukon Coroner's Service says 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack in the Yukon near the Northwest Territories border.

Coroner Heather Jones says Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a call Monday from trapper Gjermund Roesholt, who said he was returning from a walk when he was charged by a grizzly bear about 100 meters from a cabin he shared with his wife and infant daughter.

Gjermund says he shot the bear dead, but when he returned to his cabin, he found the bodies of his wife and child just outside.

Fatal bear attacks are rare in Canada.

RELATED: Family of four attacked by black bear while camping

EMBED More News Videos

A family is attacked by a black bear while camping in the Red Feather Lakes area of Colorado. The bear trampled on the tent while the family was inside.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bearanimal attackanimalu.s. & worldcanadawoman killedchild killed
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ATTACK
Man punches bear in nose to survive attack in driveway
Man attacked after breaking in to alligator pit
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
Man caught on camera jumping into zoo's tiger pen
More animal attack
Top Stories
Firefighters save sacred Torah scrolls from synagogue fire
2 dead after shootout during drug sting at warehouse
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name online
HPD investigates after teen shot and killed in NW Houston
Bride says she was groped by Sandals butler on wedding day
Woman pulls knife on man who complained about her loud fart
Accused priest's attorney surprised by church search
Suspects arrested in store robbery connected to multiple crimes
Show More
Documents seized from Houston's Catholic headquarters
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Men beat woman unconscious outside bar and injure bystander
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More News