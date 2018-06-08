LARIMER COUNTY, Colorado --A family of four camping in Colorado is lucky to be alive after a black bear trampled on their tent while they were inside it.
"Totally scary, I mean it's unreal," responded resident Paulette Roe when she heard about the incident.
Wildlife officials say the the bear was probably looking for food.
"We'll keep it in the truck, that way it's not anywhere near us," said camper Peyton Fisher to KDFR-TV.
Wildlife officials set traps and brought in hounds to help capture the bear. If the bear is caught, officials say it will be euthanized.
Officials remind campers and visitors to properly secure their food away from where they sleep.