Woman dies after being thrown off motorcycle in West Loop crash, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers are stuck in heavy traffic on the West Loop as police continue their investigation at Evergreen Street after a motorcyclist slammed into a vehicle.



The crash happened around 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Bellaire police chief, a woman was riding a motorcycle when she slammed into a vehicle stopped in heavy traffic.

The woman was thrown off the bike and later died, according to police.

The woman was wearing a helmet, according to the chief.

WATCH: SkyEye was live over the scene where it appears a motorcycle and a car collided, causing all northbound lanes of West 610 Loop to be closed.



In a tweet posted by TxDOT, officials believe the crash may be fatal. In SkyEye video from above the scene, police are seen investigating the crash. Scattered debris can also be seen.

Meanwhile, traffic has been backed up to Main Street.

Drivers on the South Loop heading westbound are being diverted onto S. Post Oak. Drivers can take the 610 Loop feeder road as a detour. Other alternate routes include Buffalo Speedway, Kirby Drive and Chimney Rock.

The incident remains under investigation. Drivers are urged to plan a detour.

