FATAL CRASH

Two people killed in crash on rain-soaked E. Beltway

East Beltway shut down after double fatal crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Both directions of the Sam Houston Tollway at Wallisville Road were shut down Friday evening after a deadly crash in the midst of heavy storms.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m.

Authorities are not sure how many vehicles were involved.

Two men died in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The closure stretched from Highway 90 to Woodforest.

