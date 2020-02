Truck with raw sewage rolled over across outbound US 59

EMBED >More News Videos Major roadwork on I-45 plus Mardi Gras closures this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your Friday evening commute takes you through the outbound Southwest Freeway, you'll want to look for alternate routes.A heavy truck rolled over and dumped its load across southbound lanes of U.S. 59 near Westpark just before 12:30 p.m.While there were no major injuries reported, Texas Department of Transportation said cleanup of the incident is causing closures of up to four hours, which may hinder the drive home in points like southwest Houston, Missouri City and Sugar Land.By 6 p.m., officials expected the delays to press on until 7:30 p.m.The delay was made a little bit worse because of the hazmat nature of the cleanup. Officials disclosed the load contained raw sewage.TxDOT urged motorists to look for alternate routes and to refer to Houston TranStar for updates.