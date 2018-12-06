TRAFFIC

Road closures in effect near St. Martin's Episcopal Church

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Road closures planned near St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where Pres. George H.W. Bush will lie in repose from Wednesday evening until Thursday morning. (GOOGLE)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston drivers will see a number of road closures as President George H.W. Bush has a final farewell Thursday.

These roads near St. Martin's Episcopal Church are closed:
  • Riverway from Sage to S Post Oak
  • Sage from Tangle Lane to Woodway Drive

This major thoroughfare will close to all traffic with the exception of residents and business owners:
Woodway Drive from Chimney Rock to North Post Oak

These roads are set to reopen by 1 p.m. on Thursday, once the procession leaves the city of Houston, and the president's remains are transported to College Station via Union Pacific train.


A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: Experience the legacy of President George H.W. Bush
