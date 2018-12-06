Road closures in effect near St. Martin's Episcopal Church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston drivers will see a number of road closures as President George H.W. Bush has a final farewell Thursday.
These roads near St. Martin's Episcopal Church are closed:
- Riverway from Sage to S Post Oak
- Sage from Tangle Lane to Woodway Drive
This major thoroughfare will close to all traffic with the exception of residents and business owners:
Woodway Drive from Chimney Rock to North Post Oak
These roads are set to reopen by 1 p.m. on Thursday, once the procession leaves the city of Houston, and the president's remains are transported to College Station via Union Pacific train.
