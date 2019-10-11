traffic

Road closures could delay your routes around Houston this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston area drivers are making plans to enjoy our fall weather and October baseball, they'll have to dodge construction closures across the city this weekend. From the Galleria area to the east side and down to Galveston County, here are the spots to steer clear of this weekend.

US-59 Southwest Freeway
Northbound at the West Loop
Total closure
Saturday, 4 a.m. - noon
Detour: Chimney Rock exit

I-610 West Loop
Southbound Connector Ramp to US-59 Southbound
Total closure
Friday, 9 p.m. - Monday, 5 a.m.
Detour: ramp to US-59 northbound and U-turn

SH-225 La Porte Freeway
Eastbound mainlanes and frontage road at BW-8-East
Total closure
Friday, 9 p.m. - Sunday, 6 a.m.
Detour: right on BW-8, U-turn at Greenshadow

Westbound mainlanes and frontage road at BW-8 East
Total closure
Saturday, 9 p.m. - Monday, 5 a.m.
Detour: right on BW-8, U-turn at a temporary crossover and continue to SH-225 westbound frontage

I-45 Gulf freeway
Northbound and southbound Connector Ramp to BW-8 South
Total closure
Friday, 9 p.m. - Monday, 5 a.m.
Detour: Eastbound ramp and U-turn at Genoa Red Bluff

Southbound from FM-517 to Holland in Texas City/Dickinson
Total Closure
Saturday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Detour: frontage road

Northbound from HOLLAND to FM-517 in Texas City/Dickinson
Total Closure
Saturday, midnight - 8 a.m.
Detour: frontage road

SH-288
Southbound Exit Ramp to BW-8 South
Total closure
Friday, 9 p.m. - Monday, 5 a.m.

All closures are subject to weather conditions.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

