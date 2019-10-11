Road closures could delay your routes around Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston area drivers are making plans to enjoy our fall weather and October baseball, they'll have to dodge construction closures across the city this weekend. From the Galleria area to the east side and down to Galveston County, here are the spots to steer clear of this weekend.Northbound at the West LoopTotal closureSaturday, 4 a.m. - noonDetour: Chimney Rock exitSouthbound Connector Ramp to US-59 SouthboundTotal closureFriday, 9 p.m. - Monday, 5 a.m.Detour: ramp to US-59 northbound and U-turnEastbound mainlanes and frontage road at BW-8-EastTotal closureFriday, 9 p.m. - Sunday, 6 a.m.Detour: right on BW-8, U-turn at GreenshadowTotal closureSaturday, 9 p.m. - Monday, 5 a.m.Detour: right on BW-8, U-turn at a temporary crossover and continue to SH-225 westbound frontageNorthbound and southbound Connector Ramp to BW-8 SouthTotal closureFriday, 9 p.m. - Monday, 5 a.m.Detour: Eastbound ramp and U-turn at Genoa Red BluffTotal ClosureSaturday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.Detour: frontage roadTotal ClosureSaturday, midnight - 8 a.m.Detour: frontage roadSouthbound Exit Ramp to BW-8 SouthTotal closureFriday, 9 p.m. - Monday, 5 a.m.