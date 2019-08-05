Driver in critical condition after fiery motorcycle crash on Beltway 8 near TC Jester Blvd.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in north Houston that caused an early morning traffic delay.It happened around 3 a.m. Monday on the eastbound lanes of Beltway 8 at TC Jester Blvd.Two lanes opened up shortly after 5 a.m. as authorities continued their investigation.The motorcycle was seen up in flames around 3 a.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist is in critical condition.They're still working to find the cause of the crash.