Houston-area roads dangerous due to winter weather conditions

Traffic Alert: US 59 NB/FM 2919 overpass shut down.18-wheeler hit black ice & overturned on its side. Traffic being diverted from US 59 main lanes NB and SB to the feeder roads from Islieb to the Wharton County line. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/Q1xA37pc5Z — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 17, 2021

This morning there are over 160 locations with ice on roadways. Black ice and street light outage continue being a hazard. If you don't have to travel, please don't.



Check list of icy locations here: https://t.co/PmuxqSuyph.

Check our map here: https://t.co/AhD4lYpDsP pic.twitter.com/SQfGaQJtxU — houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) February 17, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area roads have turned hazardous once again due to winter precipitation across the region.While authorities have already advised people to stay off the roads, if you absolutely have to travel, use extreme caution and slow down.Houston Transtar has a list of active incidents on Houston-area roads here