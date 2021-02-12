winter storm

Houston-area roads dangerous due to winter weather conditions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston-area roads have turned hazardous once again due to winter precipitation across the region.

While authorities have already advised people to stay off the roads, if you absolutely have to travel, use extreme caution and slow down.

You can find a list and map of conditions across Texas at DriveTexas.org.

Houston Transtar has a list of active incidents on Houston-area roads here.






