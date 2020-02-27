Traffic

Massive water main break floods 610 East Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An entire section of the 610 East Loop and part of a neighborhood are underwater due to a sudden flood due to a massive water main break.

A city of Houston contractor was onsite doing exploratory work for a water line project. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst.

Cars are stranded in the water and there were people on top of some of them. Rescue boats from the Houston Fire Department and high water rescue vehicles from the Houston Police Department were being dispatched to pull drivers to safety.

HFD said it rescued three people. Firefighters have also searched and cleared 12 vehicles. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Despite the large area that's flooded, there are no reports of any injuries, according to HFD.



In some of the most shocking images from SkyEye13, two men were seen on the top of a sinking truck in the middle of the water.

WATCH: High water vehicles rescue people from flooded freeway
EMBED More News Videos

This is crazy video and it's not even raining! People are on top of cars and homes and there's high water in a nearby neighborhood.





The cause is an apparent break in a 96-inch waterline near Fidelity and N. Carolina, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.



The City of Houston Public Works Department told ABC13 that crews have not yet identified exactly where the broken section is located.

VIDEO: Houston TranStar cameras show water main break flooding freeway
EMBED More News Videos

Views from Houston TranStar cameras show the major water main break that has flooded the freeway.



Traffic on the loop at Clinton could be seen from SkyEye at a standstill, except for 18-wheelers that were driving through the high water. The rushing water also damaged the center divider between the northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop.
In addition to water, a massive amount of mud and vegetation was pushed onto the road, covering some of the stranded vehicles with debris.

The water main break has caused a water outage for the area and has forced some businesses, including health clinics to close. Houston Public Works is advising people to conserve water due to a loss in pressure.

The mess spilled into the Clinton Park Tri-Community neighborhood, which includes at least 7,600 homes. It wasn't yet clear how many homes were impacted or the extent of the damage.

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonfreewaytraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FBI investigates at HISD headquarters for over 3 hours
Alex Bregman becomes 7th Astro hit by pitch in 5 games
Temperatures to climb into mild territory today
Study: If you drive an expensive car, you're probably a jerk
Stocks go on a wild ride as virus threatens economic damage
Man burned over 65 percent of his body in grease fire
Well-known personal trainer dies after week on life support
Show More
Teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
This is how they do crawfish at the Ragin' Cajun!
Elderly Houston man who went missing was found in La Grange
Panera Bread now offering 'subscription' coffee service
What your child's school district is doing about coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News