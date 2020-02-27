Massive water main break floods 610 East Loop

HFD is responding to a water main break in the 9200 block of Clinton Dr. Several units have been dispatched including rescue boats and high water vehicles. There have been no transports or reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area to allow crews to work. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 27, 2020

This is crazy video and it's not even raining! People are on top of cars and homes and there's high water in a nearby neighborhood.

I’m here now. I’m told a water main broke near Fidelity & N. Carolina. Water flowed to 610 South/Ship Channel Bridge. Water covering a part of the main lanes causing people to sit on the roofs of their cars. #HouNews https://t.co/p7ZhHgxQXw — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 27, 2020

Views from Houston TranStar cameras show the major water main break that has flooded the freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An entire section of the 610 East Loop and part of a neighborhood are underwater due to a sudden flood due to a massive water main break.A city of Houston contractor was onsite doing exploratory work for a water line project. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst.Cars are stranded in the water and there were people on top of some of them. Rescue boats from the Houston Fire Department and high water rescue vehicles from the Houston Police Department were being dispatched to pull drivers to safety.HFD said it rescued three people. Firefighters have also searched and cleared 12 vehicles. The public is asked to avoid the area.Despite the large area that's flooded, there are no reports of any injuries, according to HFD.In some of the most shocking images from SkyEye13, two men were seen on the top of a sinking truck in the middle of the water.The cause is an apparent break in a 96-inch waterline near Fidelity and N. Carolina, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The City of Houston Public Works Department told ABC13 that crews have not yet identified exactly where the broken section is located.Traffic on the loop at Clinton could be seen from SkyEye at a standstill, except for 18-wheelers that were driving through the high water. The rushing water also damaged the center divider between the northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop.In addition to water, a massive amount of mud and vegetation was pushed onto the road, covering some of the stranded vehicles with debris.The water main break has caused a water outage for the area and has forced some businesses, including health clinics to close. Houston Public Works is advising people to conserve water due to a loss in pressure.The mess spilled into the Clinton Park Tri-Community neighborhood, which includes at least 7,600 homes. It wasn't yet clear how many homes were impacted or the extent of the damage.