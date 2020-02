What's closed on Friday amid Houston water emergency?

EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Turner anticipates that Houston residents will have to boil water for the next 24 hours.

All Harris County Courts

University of Houston

University of St. Thomas

Houston ISD: All schools and offices closed

KIPP: All campuses

All Harris County buildings located within the downtown area (however, all county employees should check with their supervisors about reporting to work downtown)

Houston Zoo

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Harris Health Out of an abundance of caution for patient and employee safety, and a concern regarding clean city water for medical use, the following Harris Health locations will be closed Friday, February 28. pic.twitter.com/WPcf9Qs2B3 — Harris Health System (@harrishealth) February 28, 2020

HCC - Coleman College, Felix Fraga Academic Campus, Central Campus, Eastside Campus, Northeast Campus, Northline Campus, District Office

Memorial Lutheran School

Sheldon ISD campuses and district offices

Aldine ISD

Pasadena ISD

UH-Downtown

Galena Park ISD

These Fort Bend ISD schools: Willowridge HS, McAullife MS, Blue Ridge, Briargate, Ridgegate, Ridgemont Elementary Schools and the ELC

Humble ISD - 13 campuses only

Houston Community College-Southeast (6960 Rustic St., Houston 77087)

Young Neighborhood Library (5107 Griggs Rd., Houston 77021)

Texas Southern University, Terry Library (3100 Cleburne St., Houston 77004)

Harris County Law Library - Conference Center (1019 Congress Ave., Houston 77002)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD and University of Houston Main Campus are closing Friday as the city addresses its water emergency following the line break near the East Loop HISD schools and administration building will reopen on Monday. It said the makeup date for the cancelled day of classes is Monday, June 1.Meanwhile, UH's Main Campus is expected to close Friday. It said all university activities are cancelled, except Cougar Baseball at 6:30 p.m."Essential accommodations including bottled water, toilets and limited food service are being provided to students who live in UH Student Housing including Bayou Oaks, Cambridge Oaks and Cullen Oaks. Friday's closure does not apply to UH at Katy or UH at Sugar Land," the school said. "Once water is restored to campus, it may take several hours to properly flush the system and restore service."HISD and UH's closures highlighted a long list of other schools, businesses and government entities planned to shut down amid the water issues. The east Houston water line break on Thursday had a far-reaching impact since the 96-inch line serves up to 50 percent of the city. Low water pressure was to be expected.Mayor Sylvester Turner advised any food establishment without water to cease operation.Early voting centers also closed ahead of schedule, though, Harris County reported about 8,000 more voters cast ballots Thursday than on Wednesday.In addition, Texas Southern University said it is on a delayed start for classes and all offices on Friday.These Harris County Voting Centers are also closed until further notice: