What's closed on Friday amid Houston water emergency?

HISD schools and administration building will reopen on Monday. It said the makeup date for the cancelled day of classes is Monday, June 1.
HISD statement regarding the matter:
"As a result of the major water main break in East Houston that has impacted multiple areas of the city, after-school activities are cancelled today - Thursday, February 27. However, all playoff games will be held as scheduled. Campus dismissals will be held as normal. If needed, bus drivers will use alternate routes. HISD maintenance staff will also inspect buildings as a precautionary measure to ensure all systems are functioning properly once water is restored."
Meanwhile, UH's Main Campus is expected to close Friday. It said all university activities are cancelled, except Cougar Baseball at 6:30 p.m.
"Essential accommodations including bottled water, toilets and limited food service are being provided to students who live in UH Student Housing including Bayou Oaks, Cambridge Oaks and Cullen Oaks. Friday's closure does not apply to UH at Katy or UH at Sugar Land," the school said. "Once water is restored to campus, it may take several hours to properly flush the system and restore service."
HISD and UH's closures highlighted a long list of other schools, businesses and government entities planned to shut down amid the water issues. The east Houston water line break on Thursday had a far-reaching impact since the 96-inch line serves up to 50 percent of the city. Low water pressure was to be expected.
Mayor Sylvester Turner advised any food establishment without water to cease operation.
Early voting centers also closed ahead of schedule, though, Harris County reported about 8,000 more voters cast ballots Thursday than on Wednesday.
Here's a list of businesses, schools, and government entities set to close Friday in the Houston area, according to the Ready Harris website and other sources:
- All Harris County Courts
- University of Houston
- University of St. Thomas
- Houston ISD: All schools and offices closed
- KIPP: All campuses
- All Harris County buildings located within the downtown area (however, all county employees should check with their supervisors about reporting to work downtown)
- Houston Zoo
- Houston Museum of Natural Science
- Harris Health
- HCC - Coleman College, Felix Fraga Academic Campus, Central Campus, Eastside Campus, Northeast Campus, Northline Campus, District Office
- Memorial Lutheran School
- Sheldon ISD campuses and district offices
- Aldine ISD
- Pasadena ISD
- UH-Downtown
- Galena Park ISD
- These Fort Bend ISD schools: Willowridge HS, McAullife MS, Blue Ridge, Briargate, Ridgegate, Ridgemont Elementary Schools and the ELC
- Humble ISD - 13 campuses only
In addition, Texas Southern University said it is on a delayed start for classes and all offices on Friday.
These Harris County Voting Centers are also closed until further notice:
- Houston Community College-Southeast (6960 Rustic St., Houston 77087)
- Young Neighborhood Library (5107 Griggs Rd., Houston 77021)
- Texas Southern University, Terry Library (3100 Cleburne St., Houston 77004)
- Harris County Law Library - Conference Center (1019 Congress Ave., Houston 77002)
