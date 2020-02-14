Not in love with traffic: US 59 blocked into Valentine's evening

A heavy truck rolled over and dumped its load across southbound lanes of U.S. 59 near Westpark just before 12:30 p.m.
While there were no major injuries reported, Texas Department of Transportation said cleanup of the incident is causing closures of up to four hours, which may hinder the drive home in points like southwest Houston, Missouri City and Sugar Land.
As of 3 p.m., only the far right lane of traffic was passable.
TxDOT urged motorists to look for alternate routes and to refer to Houston TranStar for updates.
Crews continue cleanup on I-69 Southwest Freeway SB at Westpark. All mainlanes remain blocked. Clean up is estimated to take 2-4 hours. Seek alternate route and #knowbeforeyougo by checking https://t.co/D7XMg3Yl5V pic.twitter.com/lZkvVCe55e— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 14, 2020
