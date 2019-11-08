traffic

Expect delays near the Galleria this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Red Line will be closed from Northline to Fannin, Nov. 8 to Nov. 10. Buses will be provided as necessary.

METRO
Expect METRO Rail delays for safety upgrades at the Rice University/Hermann Park Stop.

The platform will be closed from Nov. 8 to Nov. 17. Detour to the Memorial Hermann Hospital/Houston Zoo station.

I-10 KATY FREEWAY
Eastbound lanes closed at FM-1489 in Brookshire: Saturday 10:00 P.M. to Sunday at 8:00 A.M.
Westbound lanes closed at FM-1489: Friday 9:00 P.M. to Saturday 8:00 A.M.

Detour to feeder.

610 WEST LOOP RAMPS TO US-59

The Northbound and Southbound ramps will be blocked to US-59 Northbound
starting Friday at 9:00 P.M. to Monday at 5:00 A.M.

Detour to US-59 Southbound and u-turn at Chimney Rock.

TRAFFIC MAP:
Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonmetrohermann parktraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Frustrated dad uses own radar gun to catch speeders
Downtown detours: Ramp closures to last into 2020
Sinkhole in daycare playground worsens with latest storm
Lyft introduces monthly membership plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grab a jacket! Temperatures will remain in the 50s
ABC13's Morning News
Can you help? Firefighter's son needs white blood cell donor
Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD festival: What to know
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting during robbery at NW Houston home
Own this IKEA table? It exploded and cut a man in the foot
Texas leads US in murders of trans women of color: report
Show More
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
'Sleepwalking defense' fails for man on trial for wife's murder
HISD takeover: Here's how we got here
Boxing club owner to thieves: 'You stole from kids'
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
More TOP STORIES News