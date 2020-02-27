Traffic

610 East Loop lanes completely flooded at Clinton

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An entire section of the 610 East Loop and part of a neighborhood are underwater due to a sudden flood.

Traffic on the loop at Clinton can be seen from SkyEye13 at a standstill, except for 18-wheelers that are driving through the high water.

Cars are stranded in the water and there were people on top of some of them. Rescue boats from the Houston Fire Department were being dispatched to pull commuters to safety.

Two men were seen on the top of a sinking truck in the middle of the water.



Officials are working to control the possible water main break.

