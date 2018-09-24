Deadly wreck involving big rig shuts down Highway 290

All westbound mainlanes of Highway 290 are shut down at Highway 6 in Waller County due to a fatal wreck involving an 18-wheeler and at least one additional vehicle.The 18-wheeler came to a stop in the grassy median. An SUV suffered heavy damage.Officials with Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed one person was killed in the accident that happened at about 4:30 a.m. No further details were immediately available.