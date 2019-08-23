Traffic

More construction headaches for 610 West Loop drivers this weekend

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers headed through southwest Houston will endure major gridlock in some areas this weekend. One critical spot will be the exit ramp closure that will last beyond the weekend.

TxDOT is closing all northbound mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop starting on Saturday morning for continued work to widen the interchange ramps. The interstate will reopen on Monday morning before rush hour.

As part of the construction project, the Harris County Toll Road Authority says that the Westpark Tollway exit ramp to Post Oak will close on Friday, August 23 at 10 p.m., and will not reopen until Sept. 23 at 5 a.m. The exit ramp is a popular route into the Galleria area, so expect delays while drivers become accustomed to the closure.

Westpark Tollway
Total closure: Exit to Post Oak
Friday at 10 p.m. - Saturday, Sept. 23
Alternate route: Westpark or Chimney Rock exit

US-59 Southwest Freeway
Total closure: Northbound at the West Loop
Saturday at 5 a.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.
Alternate route: I-10 or Highway 90

West Loop
Total Closure: Southbound Woodway to Post Oak
Nightly from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until Aug. 31
This closure includes the ramps from US-290 and I-10 to the West Loop southbound

US-290
Four inside lanes: Eastbound Little York to Tidwell
Friday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 5 a.m.

East Beltway 8
Total closure: Northbound at SH-225 and northbound entrance ramp at Red Bluff
Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 2 p.m.

I-45 North Freeway
Total closure: Northbound Spring Stuebner to SH-99 Lanier Parkway
Nightly from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., starting on Aug. 25 - Aug. 27
Alternate route: Frontage Road

All closures are subject to weather conditions.

