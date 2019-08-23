More construction headaches for 610 West Loop drivers this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers headed through southwest Houston will endure major gridlock in some areas this weekend. One critical spot will be the exit ramp closure that will last beyond the weekend.TxDOT is closing all northbound mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop starting on Saturday morning for continued work to widen the interchange ramps. The interstate will reopen on Monday morning before rush hour.As part of the construction project, the Harris County Toll Road Authority says that the Westpark Tollway exit ramp to Post Oak will close on Friday, August 23 at 10 p.m., and will not reopen until Sept. 23 at 5 a.m. The exit ramp is a popular route into the Galleria area, so expect delays while drivers become accustomed to the closure.Total closure: Exit to Post OakFriday at 10 p.m. - Saturday, Sept. 23Alternate route: Westpark or Chimney Rock exitTotal closure: Northbound at the West LoopSaturday at 5 a.m. - Monday at 5 a.m.Alternate route: I-10 or Highway 90Total Closure: Southbound Woodway to Post OakNightly from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. until Aug. 31This closure includes the ramps from US-290 and I-10 to the West Loop southboundFour inside lanes: Eastbound Little York to TidwellFriday at 9 p.m. - Sunday at 5 a.m.Total closure: Northbound at SH-225 and northbound entrance ramp at Red BluffFriday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 2 p.m.Total closure: Northbound Spring Stuebner to SH-99 Lanier ParkwayNightly from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., starting on Aug. 25 - Aug. 27Alternate route: Frontage Road