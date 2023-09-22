Several suspects on the run after traffic stop on I-10 in Waller County, deputies say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Waller County deputies are searching for several suspects who officials say ran off during a traffic stop Friday morning.

A deputy tried to stop the vehicle at about 10 a.m. along I-10 eastbound at FM 1489. The vehicle kept going but eventually stopped, at which point the sheriff's office said numerous suspects got out and ran.

Some of those suspects were detained in the 1600 block of Woods Road, but some are still on the run.

In addition, one of the detained suspects assaulted the tow truck driver that arrived at the scene to take the vehicle. The tow truck driver needed medical attention but the severity of his injury is unknown.