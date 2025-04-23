New options possible for commuters along Highway 90A in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County commuters can have their voices heard on the possible routes for a new transit option at a public meeting this week.

The Houston-Galveston Area Council has conducted a survey leading to three possible routes for a new transit route, primarily along Highway 90A. H-GAC originally sought to study the possibility of commuter rail along the Union Pacific line through the area, but H-GAC says UP is no longer interested so the Galveston County Rail District is looking into other options.

The first option begins at the Fannin South Park and Ride and basically follows Highway 90A through Sugar Land, Richmond, and Rosenberg. The second option follows much the same route but splits off to follow US-59 south into the Rosenberg area. The third option follows the Fort Bend County Toll from around 90A, south to State Highway 6 and beyond.

The H-GAC project manager in charge of the survey, Thomas Gray, says they hope to receive ample public feedback on the options.

"Let us know what you think. We know from the survey that people are concerned about congestion along the corridor; 82% of respondents said that was a main concern," Gray said.

The public meeting is tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Fort Bend County libraries at 1530 Texas Parkway in Missouri City, Texas.

This will be primarily to look at the routes, as there are no details yet as to which transit technology option -- light rail, bus rapid transit, or something else -- might be implemented along the route. H-GAC says the survey results don't determine decisive action, but are a tool providing direction to community stakeholders.

