Trade Me Project: TikToker's 28-swap journey gets her a Tennessee home from just a bobby pin

Demi Skipper began what turned out to be a nearly 30-trade trek back in May 2020, nearly 18 months' worth of swaps.
SAN FRANCISCO, California -- During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a woman from San Francisco was on a mission to trade a single bobby pin for a home.

Nearly a year and a half and 28 trades later, she finally did it!

Demi Skipper posted a video on Instagram that showed all the various swaps she had made, and then walking up to a home and jumping for joy.

According to the Guardian, Skipper's home is located near Nashville, Tennessee. The modest "fixer upper" home is her 28th trade since she embarked on the project back in May 2020.

"There were just so many negative people saying it wasn't possible. I was willing to do this for five years if that's what it took to get to the house," Skipper said.

