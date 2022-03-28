cycling

Tour de Houston annual bike ride welcomes cyclists back with scenic city path

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- Heads up, Houston cyclists: an annual bike ride is back and is welcoming participants to roll out. The annual Tour de Houston has returned after a hiatus due to COVID and runs Sunday, April 3.

Kicking off downtown, the ride will begin downtown at City Hall, travel west along Allen Parkway, with scenic views of Buffalo Bayou, the new tunnels on Memorial Drive, and northwest through Spring Branch and Cypress, before heading back to downtown.

The event is expected to draw more than 5,000 participants. As they pass through the route, riders will find fully stocked rest stops, bike repair support, and police and medical support. The ride will end with a celebration at City Hall for participants.

