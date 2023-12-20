Cyclists, pedestrians concerned city's digital billboard in Montrose neighborhood is creating hazard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A digital billboard near the intersection of West Alabama and Shepherd has some walking and cycling advocates upset, saying the placement of the billboard is creating a hazard. The board is supposed to make navigating the area easier but seems to be doing the opposite.

Need to know when the bus is coming? The IKE smart board can tell you. Want to know what fun events are happening today? The IKE board can tell you. It's meant to make navigating the city easier, but advocates say it's creating barriers.

"Often times at the expense of a continuous, comfortable sidewalk that anyone can use," Montrose resident and transportation advocate Alexander Spike said.

Spike said this is the latest Montrose sidewalk obstruction, pointing out a CenterPoint power pole that has been the center of several ABC13 reports.

"A big old electrical pole went in and obstructed the entire sidewalk, and when CenterPoint was asked, 'Why would you do this?' They said, 'Well, strictly speaking, this is accessible. We left three feet on one side.' But that's not acceptable," Spike said.

While the construction around this sign technically makes the area legally accessible, Spike said technically, it is not good enough.

"Even if we are strictly talking accessibility, fine, we have been accommodated, but this is not a dignified walk or role," Spike said.

Spike has lived in the area for most of his life and has watched major road projects unfold, including the Shepherd project. To him, completing a transportation project for future generations to use means including those who don't always drive.

"It speaks to our priorities as a city. Would we put an electric pole or an IKE board in a general travel lane on the road? Of course not," Spike said.

The Mayor's Office of Innovation is charged with creating improvements around the city and installing the IKE smart boards.

ABC13 reached out to the office about the installment, and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

"Locations undergo an extensive design process, and plans must be approved by the City Engineer's Office and Right-of-Way Permitting to ensure the kiosk does not impede traffic sight triangles or otherwise present an obstruction to motorists, bicyclists or pedestrians in the right of way."

