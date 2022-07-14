Suspects set off fireworks inside fireworks warehouse, then stole $200 in fireworks, officials say

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July inside Top Dog Fireworks Warehouse at 14424 East Freeway.
The clear video shows the men walking into the store, and the same people are later spotted lingering by the shelves of fireworks.
Shortly after they walk away, sparks can be seen shooting off in the middle of the aisle as the explosion grows, followed by white smoke.
While customers clear out of the warehouse, authorities say that's when the men stole about $200 worth of fireworks.
The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office and Crime Stoppers are now asking for the public's help to identify the men in the video above and the following pictures.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspects. You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.
All tipsters are anonymous.