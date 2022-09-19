ABC13 President Wendy Granato honored in 2022's Top 30 Influential Women of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2022 Top 30 Influential Women of Houston were honored for breaking barriers throughout the city, whether that be in education, broadcasting, medicine, law, government, and more.

Every year, Top 30 Influential Women of Houston President and CEO D-Mars, among others, honors these women at an annual gala.

The gala took place at the Royal Sonesta Hotel on Sept. 16 this year to celebrate the group of diverse honorees.

Hard work, discipline, and diligence are just a few of the qualities it takes to be a nominee.

One of the women honored that night included ABC13 President and General Manager Wendy Granato.

She was honored for "breaking glass ceilings and being a trailblazer in her career" and joined a number of equally successful women leaders.

Congratulations to Wendy and all of the other women on this huge accomplishment!