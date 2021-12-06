Highway 249-Grand Parkway connector project continues with Tomball Tollway closures during December

HOUSTON, Texas -- The northbound and southbound lanes of the Tomball Tollway, the tolled portion of Hwy. 249, between Boudreaux Road and the Grand Parkway will be closed nightly throughout December, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority. The closures will occur from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. between Dec. 1-22 and Dec. 27-30.
The closures are part of the ongoing project to add direct connectors between Hwy. 249 and Grand Parkway, which is expected to be completed in summer 2022, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported.
As part of the closures, the northbound entrance at Northpointe Boulevard will be closed. Northbound drivers will need to exit the tollway at Boudreaux Road and may re-enter at the Grand Parkway entrance ramp.
Southbound drivers will need to exit at the Grand Parkway exit ramp and can re-enter the tollway at the Boudreaux Road entrance ramp.
