I-10 westbound in Beaumont reopens day after large crack prompted closure

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- I-10 westbound at Washington Boulevard has reopened a day after a significant crack caused a traffic tie-up.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, TxDOT Beaumont announced on social media that contractors were working diligently to make emergency repairs on the freeway.

Drivers were asked to use an alternate route and expect delays. Traffic was forced to exit off the mainlanes at Washington Boulevard.

In an update around 6:30 a.m., nearly 24 after the initial closure, officials said the westbound lanes had reopened.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.