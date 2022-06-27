3 suspects arrested after 7 victims were kidnapped from Tomball group home, police say

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Three suspects were arrested for allegedly kidnapping seven victims from a group home in Tomball on Friday, police said.The Tomball Police Department received a call at 7:00 p.m. in regards to the kidnapping at 600 Mason Street.On Saturday, TPD said they found all seven victims and returned them to the facility unharmed.Ebony Nikkisha Polk, 47; Henry Wayne Polk, 47; and Genae Christine Segura, 49, were arrested and charged with seven counts of kidnapping.All three suspects were booked into the Tomball City Jail.