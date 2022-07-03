fireworks

Tomball officials cancel 4th of July firework show at festival amid dry conditions

EMBED <>More Videos

How to stay safe around fireworks

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials canceled the firework show at the Tomball July 4th Celebration and Street Festival, which is planned for Monday evening in northwest Harris County.

The video above has tips on how to stay safe around fireworks this summer.

"Due to current drought conditions, the fireworks show has been canceled to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors," the Street Fest said in a Facebook post.

The festival will continue without the fireworks show at 6 p.m. on Business Highway 249, past Kroger at 14060 FM 2920.

Admission and parking are free for concertgoers to enjoy live music, food vendors, and a kids' zone at the Independence Day event.

Houston Press Music Award winner and Super Bowl pre-game entertainers, "Mango Punch!" featuring Walter Suhr, will be the main entertainment.

A special tribute to veterans and active-duty military will be held with a sing-along of traditional patriotic tunes honoring the USA and will be led by local entertainer Valerie Hill.

There will be all-American foods from Pecos Grilling Company and The Original Rib Tickler, street vendors with a full menu of festival treats, and cool beverages to choose from.

Coolers are allowed, but no alcohol or glass containers may be brought into the festival area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstomball4th of julyfestivaljuly fourthheat4th of july eventfire safetyjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREWORKS
3-acre grass fire erupts during fireworks show near NW Harris Co.
How to prevent fireworks-related injuries, fires
Tips on keeping pets safe, happy during 4th of July celebrations
Best Houston-area celebrations to celebrate the Fourth of July
TOP STORIES
Several dead in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
Man missing after swimming with family near Tiki Island, officials say
5-year-old dead amongst two children shot in north Houston, police say
Liz Cheney believes prosecuting Trump for Jan. 6 is necessary
Hot and mostly dry for Sunday and the 4th of July
NFL Pro-Bowler Xavien Howard holds football camp at Wheatley HS
Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian break silence about hospitalization
Show More
Jayland Walker was unarmed when 8 Ohio officers opened fire on him
GOP's Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over kids getting COVID-19 vaccines
1 man found dead near a food truck in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at 6 hikers
Suspect shoots man twice before stealing his wallet, police say
More TOP STORIES News