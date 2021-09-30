school threat

Lockdowns lifted at Tomball High School and Tomball Jr. High after bomb threat

Tomball High School bomb threat reported, authorities say

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Police issued an all-clear for two Tomball ISD schools that were placed on lockdown after one of them was reportedly threatened with a bomb.

According to police, Tomball High School received an anonymous bomb threat Thursday morning, prompting the campus to be placed on the precautionary measure.

A lockdown was also placed on nearby Tomball Junior High School, which wasn't being directly threatened but is in proximity of the high school campus.

Earlier, Tomball police told ABC13 that K9 units were inside the high school, checking bathrooms and the front parking lot due to the threat specifically mentioning those areas.

At some point during the investigation, Tomball Police Department had to address social media rumors, saying on its Facebook page that "a device has not been found."

The threat also impacted other schools, specifically those in the Creekside area. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, which said it was assisting Tomball ISD, mentioned the brief but expanded lockdowns.

It was not immediately known if anyone was arrested. The threat was made through a 911 call, police said.

