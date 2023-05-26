One person has died following a car accident involving a box truck that shut down the eastbound lanes of Grand Parkway near SH-249.

1 dead after 2-vehicle accident shuts down EB lanes of Grand Parkway at SH-249, HCSO says

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- All eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway were shut down Friday evening due to a deadly two-vehicle crash involving a box truck, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the 12000 block of SH-99 at Huff-Smith and Kohrville in north Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

One person has been confirmed dead, according to officials.

ABC13's SkyEye flew over the scene and saw traffic at a standstill with only one lane open for drivers to use.

A car was also seen with severe damage on both ends as officials began to clean up.

In addition to the eastbound lanes, the eastbound ramp on SH-249 is closed as there is an active investigation ongoing.

Officials did not elaborate on how the crash happened.

