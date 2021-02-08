Owner of dog that attacked 3-year-old in Spring restaurant charged with injury to child

On Jan. 9, the dog bit 3-year-old Ronin Waldroup at the Loose Caboose restaurant in Old Town Spring. As the little girl entered the restaurant, the dog, who was seen wearing a service vest, bit her face, family members said.
In a surveillance video of the attack obtained by ABC13, Romano and the dog are seen walking down the sidewalk with the girl's father, James Waldroup, walking not far behind her. The video does not include audio, but body language indicates an exchange between the two.
Romano then got in a car with a man and left.
Days later, the dog was taken into custody by authorities and held at the Montgomery County Animal Shelter. After a hearing, the dog was euthanized.
Now, almost a month since the incident, Romano has been charged with injury to a child and tampering with fabricating evidence.
