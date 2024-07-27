Man fatally shot while sleeping at Harmony House, bullet may have come from highway, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed while sleeping at a temporary housing facility for the homeless in Houston.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Damon Spiller, was found dead at Harmony House on 702 Girarf St. at 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Spiller died from a gunshot wound.

Houston police believe the gunshot was fired from the I-10 East Freeway ramp from the North I-45 lanes.

Though Spiller was found Wednesday morning, authorities said the shooting could have happened on Saturday or Sunday.

Harmony House released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic incident that claimed the life of one of our residents, who was fatally shot while sleeping in his bed. He was a hard-working individual, dedicated to improving and bettering his life. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own bed at night; it's unfair that Damon had to lose his life this way. Harmony House sends their thoughts and prayers to his friends and family in this time of grief. We hope there is some way the police can figure out who committed this senseless and reckless act of violence.

