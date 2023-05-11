Houston already seeing influx of migrants from border ahead of Title 42 order expiring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Border Patrol has more than 26,000 migrants in custody, which is a number that could grow as Title 42 ends this week.

The policy allowed the U.S. to easily expel some migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's coming to an end.

While we don't know exactly where all of those migrants will go, ABC13 is aware many will be coming to Houston.

Eyewitness News spoke to the director of Casa Juan Diego, Louise Zwick.

"We've got more people arriving everyday," she said.

Zwick added migrants have been arriving at their shelter near the Washington Corridor for weeks now.

"People have come from places where they don't have very much to eat. They come from a long journey," she said.

The City of Houston government is not housing migrants. Mayor Sylvester Turner said there aren't resources to do so and that leaders are waiting for the federal government to step in.

The Biden administration is still warning the border is not open despite the feeling among some migrant communities that entering the U.S. will be easier after Title 42 expires.

In fact, it will be harder to seek asylum. Migrants are required to have applied and been denied asylum in another country before applying in the U.S. Anyone deported will be subject to a five-year ban.

In the meantime, Casa Juan Diego is seeking donations to help with the services it provides. You can make your pledge on the CJD website.

