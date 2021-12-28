apartment

22-year-old's tour of possibly tiniest apartment in New York City gets big views

Axel is brand new to New York City, but he's already feeling right at home.
By Will Ganss
EMBED <>More Videos

TikTok tour of tiny New York City apartment gets big views

NEW YORK CITY -- "Here's what it's like living in the smallest apartment in New York. Whatever your expectations are, lower them."

That's how Axel Webber starts his video tour of his apartment on social media.

Axel is brand new to New York City, but he's already feeling right at home.

All 100 square feet of it.



"Right next to the sink is conveniently located - the kitchen," Axel said.

The slightly less-than luxurious apartment tour has racked up more than 20 million views on TikTok.

He showed off his bunk-bed-style sleeping quarters.

"I have two beds but only one me. Some nights I'm a queen guy, some nights I chill on the twin," Axel said in his video.

Axel's bathroom is down the hall from his apartment and it's shared with other building residents.

It's also B-Y-O-TP.

"Least favorite thing (about the apartment) would probably be the very thin walls. Very thin," Axel said.

But the 22-year-old says he digs his new digs.

"I'm happy because where I was before this was in a car, just living out of a 2000 Volvo," Axel told ABC News.



Does he dream of something nicer one day?

"I dream of a stove, that's what I dream of. A nice four-burner. A gas range. Maybe my own pot to cook pasta in," Axel said. "You wanna know what I'm cooking pasta in right now? A pan. That's a pan on a single burner stove."

Sure, it's slightly less than 100 square feet, but plenty of room for a sense of humor and an incredibly positive attitude.

"Where I am now, regardless of how odd it may seem, certainly better than where I've been," Axel said.

Axel is paying $1,200 a month in rent for the apartment.

He says the only thing he misses more than having his own bathroom is his mom back in Georgia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatenew york cityviral videotiktokapartment
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
APARTMENT
Child shot when gun discharged from another apartment, deputies say
Man shot in head twice after night of drinking and fighting, HPD says
1-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
Pasadena ISD teacher loses everything in apartment fire
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 drive-through mega testing site reopens
New Houston wastewater samples show sharp increase in amount of COVID
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees this weekend
Man shot and killed during meetup to return stolen dogs, deputies say
Woman beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at work at laundromat
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Show More
Man drives 15 hours to get home after storm creates traffic nightmare
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
RodeoHouston to reveal full concert lineup on Jan. 5
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
More TOP STORIES News