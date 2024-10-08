Galveston plans to hit the Antigua Apartment complex with hundreds of violations

The City of Galveston plans to hit Antigua Apartments with hundreds of violations after neighbors have complained to ABC13 about issues for months.

The City of Galveston plans to hit Antigua Apartments with hundreds of violations after neighbors have complained to ABC13 about issues for months.

The City of Galveston plans to hit Antigua Apartments with hundreds of violations after neighbors have complained to ABC13 about issues for months.

The City of Galveston plans to hit Antigua Apartments with hundreds of violations after neighbors have complained to ABC13 about issues for months.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston plans to hit an apartment complex with hundreds of violations after neighbors have complained to ABC13 about issues for months.

The Antigua Apartments have been on Galveston's radar for weeks. The city said it received a complaint and sent inspectors.

A crew that Noble Damron Jr. was excited to see.

"I think they need to condemn the place," Damron said.

Damron was evicted last week and no longer lives at the complex after he said he stopped paying rent because of the issues.

RELATED: Galveston tenant slammed with eviction notice after refusing to pay rent during weekslong blackout

ABC13 Renters' Rights heads to Galveston, where a renter who went without power for two weeks withheld his rent payment to his landlord. He now faces eviction.

"Homeless living is better than living here, and that's what people are reduced to at this point," Damron explained.

A city spokesperson told ABC13 that inspectors found hundreds of property maintenance violations. One building alone has 41 issues, and there are 18 buildings in the complex.

They didn't specify what the violations are for. Eyewitness News requested a copy of the inspection report but was told it was so large that the city couldn't email it.

Inspectors plan to meet with management on Tuesday morning. The city will give them a timeline if they're willing to make improvements.

If they don't, the complex could be brought to court to face fines. A manager told ABC13 that they had yet to receive the violations.

However, the complex management plans to make improvements. The manager blamed issues on Hurricane Beryl.

RELATED: 'Homeless living': Galveston apartment tenants upset with bad conditions made worse after Beryl

Tenants told ABC13 the problems have lasted much longer. In February, Eyewitness News visited tenants who had to string extension cords to get power because they had none for weeks.

A place Damron no longer calls home. But he's still friends with people who do, and he's hopeful change will come.

"My concerns are for the neighbors who are still here that have no options to leave," Damron said. "They don't think they can speak up against it."

These are concerns that city leaders say they've seen firsthand and plan to address them with management starting Tuesday morning.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.

