Houston apartment construction surges to 6th highest in the nation, report shows

HOUSTON, Texas -- Apartment construction has been skyrocketing in Houston, and according to a new insight report from RentCafe, the metro area has the sixth highest new apartment construction rate nationwide in 2024.

The report from Aug. 7 analyzed new apartment construction data across 369 U.S. metropolitan statistical areas. For the purpose of the study, only apartment buildings containing 50 or more units were included. Any U.S. metros with fewer than 300 units or fewer than two properties and buildings were excluded.

The top five metros with the highest rates of newly built apartments expected in 2024 are New York City, New York (No. 1), Dallas, Texas (No. 2), Austin, Texas (No. 3), Phoenix, Arizona (No. 4), and Atlanta, Georgia (No. 5). Dallas-Fort Worth developers are expected to build a staggering 32,932 total apartment units in 2024, which is just three fewer units than No. 1 ranking New York City's anticipated goal.

