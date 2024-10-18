'Terrified' Cuney Homes resident says she's unable to leave rat-infested apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A medically homebound Third Ward woman experiencing an unrelenting rat infestation says her requests to transfer apartments have gone unanswered by the Houston Housing Authority.

A new audit of the authority shows her situation is not an anomaly.

The audit found "weaknesses" and "non-compliance" in nearly all of the Housing Authorities major programs. Paperwork issues and other human errors have resulted in issues with waitlists for requests like Tammie Rogers.

Rogers lives in Houston's oldest housing project, Cuney Homes. Her neighbor, Shelia Turner, likened it to a "hell hole."

Acknowledging deplorable conditions at the housing project, the city plans to tear down and rebuild the complex.

Rogers told ABC13 that prior to the rat infestation, she spent most of her time indoors, fearing gun violence at the property. Now, she spends most of her time on her porch.

"I'm scared here. Very scared. I can't do it anymore. I've called everyone I can think of to help me," she cried.

Rogers' doctor wrote a letter stating it was medically necessary for her to leave the property. She has one kidney and is medically homebound.

She said she had yet to hear back from the housing authority regarding her request to transfer apartments.

"I want to be comfortable. I want to be in peace. You know, at my age, I'm 57, and I deserve peace. I went through a whole lot with my health issues," she said.

